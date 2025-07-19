Left Menu

CPI(M) Hits Back: MA Baby Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks

CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized Rahul Gandhi for equating CPI(M) with RSS, highlighting the Left's support for Congress in 2004. Baby emphasized CPI(M)'s ideological fight against RSS and urged Gandhi to understand their distinct roles in Kerala. Both parties are aligned in the INDIA bloc for 2024 elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2025 00:05 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 00:05 IST
CPI(M) Hits Back: MA Baby Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

MA Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), launched a sharp critique of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, over his recent comments likening the CPI(M) to the RSS.

Baby's comments came just ahead of an INDIA bloc meeting and were made in response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Kottayam, Kerala. Gandhi noted his ideological battle against both RSS and CPI(M), expressing dissatisfaction with their perceived indifference to people's needs.

In his rebuttal, Baby reminded Gandhi of the CPI(M)'s crucial backing for Congress in the 2004 government formation. He reiterated their commitment to opposing RSS and BJP ideologically and politically, urging Gandhi to distinguish their roles accurately, particularly in Kerala.

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

Federal Judge Reinstates Democrat to FTC Amid Legal Battle

 Global
2
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025