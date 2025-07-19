CPI(M) Hits Back: MA Baby Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks
CPI(M) General Secretary MA Baby criticized Rahul Gandhi for equating CPI(M) with RSS, highlighting the Left's support for Congress in 2004. Baby emphasized CPI(M)'s ideological fight against RSS and urged Gandhi to understand their distinct roles in Kerala. Both parties are aligned in the INDIA bloc for 2024 elections.
MA Baby, General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), launched a sharp critique of Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, over his recent comments likening the CPI(M) to the RSS.
Baby's comments came just ahead of an INDIA bloc meeting and were made in response to Rahul Gandhi's remarks in Kottayam, Kerala. Gandhi noted his ideological battle against both RSS and CPI(M), expressing dissatisfaction with their perceived indifference to people's needs.
In his rebuttal, Baby reminded Gandhi of the CPI(M)'s crucial backing for Congress in the 2004 government formation. He reiterated their commitment to opposing RSS and BJP ideologically and politically, urging Gandhi to distinguish their roles accurately, particularly in Kerala.
