Navigating the Future of AUKUS: Submarine Ambitions and Diplomatic Ties

The Australian ambassador to Washington, Kevin Rudd, stated that Australia is collaborating with the Pentagon on the AUKUS submarine project review. He expressed confidence in resolving issues and emphasized the strong U.S.-Australia defense alliance. The review aims to align with U.S. policies. Australia remains cautious on defense spending commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 01:13 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 01:13 IST
Kevin Rudd, Australia's envoy to Washington, has confirmed intensive collaboration with the Pentagon on the AUKUS submarine project review, expressing assurance that any outstanding issues will be smoothed over. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum, Rudd highlighted his working relationship with Elbridge Colby, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for policy, who spearheaded the ongoing review.

Rudd cited the durability of the U.S.-Australia defense alliance, having survived transitions through 15 presidents and 15 prime ministers. This alliance's latest venture, the AUKUS plan, involves Australia acquiring nuclear-powered submarines from the U.S. and the UK, a strategic move against rising Chinese influence in the Indo-Pacific region. The AUKUS project represents Australia's largest defense initiative to date.

Meanwhile, Australia's Defence Industry Minister Pat Conroy responded to suggestions that the U.S. is pushing for a clearer Australian military role in the event of a conflict over Taiwan. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has resisted U.S. calls to increase defense spending from 2% to 3.5% of GDP, indicating that spending will be based on actual defense needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

