Prisoner Swap Signals Diplomatic Shift Between El Salvador and Venezuela
El Salvador and Venezuela have executed a prisoner exchange involving Venezuelans held in El Salvador for Americans detained in Venezuela. This initiative, confirmed by President Nayib Bukele and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscores a significant diplomatic move amid allegations of human rights violations.
El Salvador facilitated the release of Venezuelan detainees in an exchange for Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, President Nayib Bukele announced on Friday. The exchange, reported by Reuters earlier in the day, concluded with freed Americans heading home via El Salvador.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude towards President Bukele for securing the release of ten American citizens detained in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government confirmed the reciprocal release of 252 Venezuelans who had been held in what it termed an El Salvadoran 'concentration camp'.
The original detention was a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which allowed for their swift deportation based on alleged gang affiliations. Many of these Venezuelans, their families, and lawyers dispute the allegations, claiming the detention contravenes human rights norms while Venezuelan officials criticize it as a violation of international law.
