Left Menu

Prisoner Swap Signals Diplomatic Shift Between El Salvador and Venezuela

El Salvador and Venezuela have executed a prisoner exchange involving Venezuelans held in El Salvador for Americans detained in Venezuela. This initiative, confirmed by President Nayib Bukele and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, underscores a significant diplomatic move amid allegations of human rights violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 02:06 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 02:06 IST
Prisoner Swap Signals Diplomatic Shift Between El Salvador and Venezuela
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

El Salvador facilitated the release of Venezuelan detainees in an exchange for Americans imprisoned in Venezuela, President Nayib Bukele announced on Friday. The exchange, reported by Reuters earlier in the day, concluded with freed Americans heading home via El Salvador.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed gratitude towards President Bukele for securing the release of ten American citizens detained in Venezuela. The Venezuelan government confirmed the reciprocal release of 252 Venezuelans who had been held in what it termed an El Salvadoran 'concentration camp'.

The original detention was a result of U.S. President Donald Trump's invocation of the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, which allowed for their swift deportation based on alleged gang affiliations. Many of these Venezuelans, their families, and lawyers dispute the allegations, claiming the detention contravenes human rights norms while Venezuelan officials criticize it as a violation of international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025