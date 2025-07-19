Bolsonaro's Defiant Stance Amid Legal Restraints

Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro remains unbowed in the face of legal constraints, even as he donned an ankle monitor this week. In a spirited interview, Bolsonaro reiterated his commitment to reasserting his influence in global politics, despite facing restrictions from Brazil's Supreme Court.

Accused of seeking intervention from Donald Trump over Brazilian affairs, Bolsonaro faces a curfew and social media ban. Yet, he remains hopeful for a meeting with Trump, seen as a key ally in tackling U.S. tariffs and opposing Chinese expansion in Latin America.

Bolsonaro condemned the court orders as 'cowardice' and vowed not to step back from politics. His tenacity highlights the ongoing political tensions in Brazil, particularly as current President Lula da Silva eyes another term in office.