Left Menu

Historic Ceasefire: A New Hope for Syria and Israel

U.S. Ambassador Tom Barrack announced that Israel and Syria have agreed to a ceasefire. This truce, supported by Turkey and Jordan, follows recent airstrikes by Israel demanding protection for Syrian Druze. Barrack urged minorities to unite for a new Syrian identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 03:48 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 03:48 IST
Historic Ceasefire: A New Hope for Syria and Israel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, announced on Friday that Israel and Syria have reached a ceasefire agreement, with supportive backing from neighboring nations including Turkey and Jordan. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict that has gripped the region.

The ceasefire comes on the heels of recent airstrikes launched by Israel on Syrian capital Damascus and government forces in the south, actions driven by their stated intent to safeguard the Syrian Druze community. The Druze are a small yet influential minority in the Middle East, with communities in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

In a bold statement on X, Barrack called for unity among various minority groups including the Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis. He expressed hope for the creation of a 'new and united Syrian identity,' urging these groups to lay down their arms and collaborate towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

EU Unveils Toughest Sanctions Yet on Russia Over Ukraine Conflict

 Global
2
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
3
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025