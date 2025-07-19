Historic Ceasefire: A New Hope for Syria and Israel

In a significant diplomatic development, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, Tom Barrack, announced on Friday that Israel and Syria have reached a ceasefire agreement, with supportive backing from neighboring nations including Turkey and Jordan. This agreement marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing conflict that has gripped the region.

The ceasefire comes on the heels of recent airstrikes launched by Israel on Syrian capital Damascus and government forces in the south, actions driven by their stated intent to safeguard the Syrian Druze community. The Druze are a small yet influential minority in the Middle East, with communities in Syria, Lebanon, and Israel.

In a bold statement on X, Barrack called for unity among various minority groups including the Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis. He expressed hope for the creation of a 'new and united Syrian identity,' urging these groups to lay down their arms and collaborate towards lasting peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)