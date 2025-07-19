U.S. Revokes Visas of Brazilian Justices Amid Controversy

The United States has taken a bold diplomatic stance by revoking visas for several members of Brazil's Supreme Court. This action, reportedly confirmed by local media outlet O Globo, targets justices, including Alexandre de Moraes.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio confirmed the visa revocations, emphasizing they affected Moraes, his allies, and his family members. Rubio cited the court's rulings against former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as a driving factor.

Notably, justices Andre Mendonca and Nunes Marques, both named during Bolsonaro's administration, alongside justice Luiz Fux, are exempt from these visa revocations as tensions continue to simmer on this international judicial front.