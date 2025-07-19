Uddhav Thackeray Critiques MVA's Election Strategy
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, criticizes the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) handling of the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections, citing delays in seat-sharing and candidate selection as key errors. He warns against repeating these mistakes and stresses the impact of individual egos during the polls.
- Country:
- India
In an exclusive interview with Saamana, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray raised concerns over the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) election strategies in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.
Thackeray pointed out significant delays in finalizing seat-sharing arrangements and candidate selections, factors he believes led to the alliance's underperformance. He also criticized the focus on individual party successes over collective goals.
The former chief minister indicated that these missteps, along with deceptive tactics and controversies like the ''EVM scam'', contributed to the disappointing results for MVA, despite their strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier in the year.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Over 400 Join NCP under the Leadership of Ajit Pawar and Dharmaraobaba Atram
"Action will be taken at the earliest": Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe on Pune rape case
"Action will be taken at the earliest": Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe on Pune rape case
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray attacks Centre for allegedly giving nod to Pak to play in Hockey Asia Cup
It's very alarming and concerning: NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule slams Maharashtra govt over Pune rape case