Uddhav Thackeray Critiques MVA's Election Strategy

In an exclusive interview with Saamana, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray raised concerns over the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) election strategies in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

Thackeray pointed out significant delays in finalizing seat-sharing arrangements and candidate selections, factors he believes led to the alliance's underperformance. He also criticized the focus on individual party successes over collective goals.

The former chief minister indicated that these missteps, along with deceptive tactics and controversies like the ''EVM scam'', contributed to the disappointing results for MVA, despite their strong performance in the Lok Sabha elections earlier in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)