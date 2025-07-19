Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Divisive Agenda' in Assam, Defends Bengali Identity

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has criticized the BJP for allegedly persecuting Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam and other states. She accused the BJP of divisive tactics and expressed support for individuals fighting for linguistic and cultural identity. The INTTUC also protested against perceived targeting of Bengali migrants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 14:07 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 14:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Divisive Agenda' in Assam, Defends Bengali Identity
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she calls a 'divisive agenda' targeting Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam. She condemned the ruling party for allegedly persecuting individuals asserting their linguistic identity, marking it as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Making her stance clear, Banerjee expressed solidarity with those standing up for their linguistic and cultural identity. 'I support every fearless citizen fighting for the dignity of their language and identity and democratic rights,' she declared. Meanwhile, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) held a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Siliguri, condemning the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants.

According to the INTTUC, Bengali migrants have been wrongly labeled as 'Bangladeshis.' The union's statement emphasized the systematic targeting of these migrants under the guise of identifying illegal immigrants. INTTUC leader Nirjal Dey condemned the detention of Bengali-speaking individuals, asserting their sacrifices for the nation and questioning why they are being branded as foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025