Mamata Banerjee Slams BJP's 'Divisive Agenda' in Assam, Defends Bengali Identity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she calls a 'divisive agenda' targeting Bengali-speaking citizens in Assam. She condemned the ruling party for allegedly persecuting individuals asserting their linguistic identity, marking it as discriminatory and unconstitutional.

Making her stance clear, Banerjee expressed solidarity with those standing up for their linguistic and cultural identity. 'I support every fearless citizen fighting for the dignity of their language and identity and democratic rights,' she declared. Meanwhile, the Indian National Trinamool Trade Union Congress (INTTUC) held a protest against the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Siliguri, condemning the alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking migrants.

According to the INTTUC, Bengali migrants have been wrongly labeled as 'Bangladeshis.' The union's statement emphasized the systematic targeting of these migrants under the guise of identifying illegal immigrants. INTTUC leader Nirjal Dey condemned the detention of Bengali-speaking individuals, asserting their sacrifices for the nation and questioning why they are being branded as foreigners.

(With inputs from agencies.)