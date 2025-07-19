Left Menu

Odisha Unrest: Student's Tragic Death Sparks Political Furor

Odisha NSUI President Udit Pradhan accused ABVP of involvement in a student's death, igniting a political storm. Alleging a cover-up, he called for the release of CCTV footage. The victim, facing harassment, died by fire, stirring protests over women's safety and government accountability in Odisha.

The tragic death of a 20-year-old college student in Odisha, amidst allegations of prolonged harassment, has triggered significant political upheaval. On Saturday, Udit Pradhan, President of the Odisha National Students' Union of India (NSUI), launched a vehement critique against the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), implicating its members in the distressing incident.

Pradhan accused the student organization of complicity in the student's self-immolation, claiming their involvement in providing the means for her tragic act. He further alleged a cover-up by the state government, pressing for the release of CCTV footage that purportedly involves ABVP members, highlighting a potential political conspiracy threatening the incumbent administration in Odisha.

The incident has echoed across political lines with BJD Women's wings staging protests demanding governmental accountability and action against rising violence towards women. The ongoing unrest underscores deep-rooted concerns over women's safety and the imperative for justice in Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

