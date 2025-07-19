Left Menu

Constitutional Crisis: Samik Bhattacharya's Fierce Critique on West Bengal's Political Landscape

Newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has alleged a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state. He accused the TMC government of fostering lawlessness and facilitating extremist activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized TMC for compromising national security with its appeasement policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:49 IST
Constitutional Crisis: Samik Bhattacharya's Fierce Critique on West Bengal's Political Landscape
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samik Bhattacharya, recently appointed as the West Bengal BJP president, expressed concerns over the state's political condition on Saturday, citing a breakdown of constitutional machinery.

Bhattacharya claimed the non-functioning government has resulted in law and order failure, with the state emerging as a refuge for anti-social elements and ISIS members.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized TMC's allegedly dangerous political strategies, suggesting that their vote-bank policies compromise national security and encourage illegal infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025