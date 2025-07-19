Constitutional Crisis: Samik Bhattacharya's Fierce Critique on West Bengal's Political Landscape

Samik Bhattacharya, recently appointed as the West Bengal BJP president, expressed concerns over the state's political condition on Saturday, citing a breakdown of constitutional machinery.

Bhattacharya claimed the non-functioning government has resulted in law and order failure, with the state emerging as a refuge for anti-social elements and ISIS members.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized TMC's allegedly dangerous political strategies, suggesting that their vote-bank policies compromise national security and encourage illegal infiltration.

