Constitutional Crisis: Samik Bhattacharya's Fierce Critique on West Bengal's Political Landscape
Newly appointed West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya has alleged a breakdown of constitutional machinery in the state. He accused the TMC government of fostering lawlessness and facilitating extremist activities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also criticized TMC for compromising national security with its appeasement policies.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 19-07-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 15:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Samik Bhattacharya, recently appointed as the West Bengal BJP president, expressed concerns over the state's political condition on Saturday, citing a breakdown of constitutional machinery.
Bhattacharya claimed the non-functioning government has resulted in law and order failure, with the state emerging as a refuge for anti-social elements and ISIS members.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized TMC's allegedly dangerous political strategies, suggesting that their vote-bank policies compromise national security and encourage illegal infiltration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
