Trump's Bold Claims on India-Pakistan Jet Shootdowns Spark Political Fury
US President Trump claimed that five jets were shot down during the India-Pakistan conflict, prompting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to urge Prime Minister Modi for clarification. Congress demands a detailed statement in Parliament, questioning Modi's silence on Trump's assertions about preventing a nuclear war through trade negotiations.
In a controversial assertion, US President Donald Trump stated that five jets were shot down during a recent conflict between India and Pakistan, stirring political tensions within India. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has openly called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to clarify these claims, emphasizing the public's right to know the truth.
The Congress party has expressed frustration over Modi's silence on the matter and insists that the Prime Minister address the US leader's claims with a 'clear and categorical' response in Parliament. The party argues that the leader's reluctance to speak is questionable and deserves parliamentary scrutiny.
Trump's remarks, made during a dinner for Republican senators, suggest that the hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations were alleviated through trade diplomacy. This has led Congress leaders to question India's response to possible foreign intervention, further escalating the need for governmental transparency.
