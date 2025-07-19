Shah Criticizes Congress, Highlights BJP's Contributions to Uttarakhand's Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has criticized the Congress for its negative approach to politics, especially when Uttarakhand is witnessing significant development. Shah's remarks came during the Investment Festival in Rudrapur, where he highlighted the progress achieved under the BJP-led governments at both the state and central level.

He pointed out that significant financial investments have been made in Uttarakhand, contrasting this with the aid provided by the Congress government in the past. According to Shah, the Modi-led government allocated Rs 1.86 lakh crore to the state from 2014 to 2024, over three times what Congress provided between 2004 and 2014.

Shah praised the efforts of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami in facilitating investments and policy reformation to attract more investors. He emphasized that Ayurveda, yoga, and organic farming will be integral to the state's development and noted upcoming infrastructural projects, including all-weather roads and ropeways, that will boost tourism and employment in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)