Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Shiv Sena Defends Raj Thackeray Amid Controversial Remarks

Shiv Sena spokesperson Anand Dubey condemned BJP MP Nishikant Dubey's derogatory comments about the Marathi community while defending MNS chief Raj Thackeray's retort. Dubey criticized the BJP for not addressing the issue and emphasized the importance of defending Maharashtra's cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 19:46 IST
Tensions Rise as Shiv Sena Defends Raj Thackeray Amid Controversial Remarks
Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated exchange, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has sharply criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his incendiary remarks against the Marathi community, while staunchly defending Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's response.

Anand Dubey took the BJP to task over their silence on Nishikant Dubey's statement, which suggested violence against Marathi people. Dubey argued that while Raj Thackeray's retort was directed at the individual, Nishikant's comments targeted an entire community, illustrating a critical distinction between the two verbal attacks.

Raj Thackeray further stoked the controversy by challenging Nishikant Dubey's remarks, emphasizing the importance of Marathi language pride and urging Maharashtra's residents to uphold their linguistic heritage to assert regional identity. Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey stood by his original statement, defending his stance by highlighting historical tensions against Hindi speakers and contesting accusations of inciting violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

Green Surge in Dausa: Massive Planting Drive Ignites Community Spirit

 India
2
Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashwant Varma: Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal to PTI.

Approaching SC against inquiry committee report prerogative of Justice Yashw...

 India
3
Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

Monsoon Fury: Heavy Rains Set to Lash Bengal

 India
4
Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooting

Hospital Security under Scrutiny after Convict's Parole Ends in Fatal Shooti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models slash time and cost in vaccine development

Smart agriculture technologies transform crop monitoring practices

AI users rethink model choices when shown environmental impact

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025