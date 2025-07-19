Tensions Rise as Shiv Sena Defends Raj Thackeray Amid Controversial Remarks

In a heated exchange, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey has sharply criticized BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for his incendiary remarks against the Marathi community, while staunchly defending Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's response.

Anand Dubey took the BJP to task over their silence on Nishikant Dubey's statement, which suggested violence against Marathi people. Dubey argued that while Raj Thackeray's retort was directed at the individual, Nishikant's comments targeted an entire community, illustrating a critical distinction between the two verbal attacks.

Raj Thackeray further stoked the controversy by challenging Nishikant Dubey's remarks, emphasizing the importance of Marathi language pride and urging Maharashtra's residents to uphold their linguistic heritage to assert regional identity. Meanwhile, Nishikant Dubey stood by his original statement, defending his stance by highlighting historical tensions against Hindi speakers and contesting accusations of inciting violence.

