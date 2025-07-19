Controversy Erupts as Congress Demands Minister's Removal Over Communal Remarks

Mumbai Congress president Varsha Gaikwad has called for the removal of Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane from the state cabinet, citing his communal remarks as damaging to the Constitution. She accused Rane of trying to incite a Hindu-Muslim divide with inflammatory statements regarding madrassas.

Gaikwad criticized Rane for making divisive comments and emphasized the importance of constitutional respect. She implored Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take immediate action against Rane, suggesting that inaction would imply support for Rane's views. The demand for Rane's removal has been critical given his repeated targeting of specific communities.

The controversy is further heightened by debates on language imposition in Maharashtra's education system. Gaikwad stressed that the Congress is not against any language but insists on education in the mother tongue. Concurrently, the renaming of Islampur to Ishwarpur has added fuel to identity politics in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)