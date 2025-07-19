Left Menu

BJP's Stern Warning to Police Amid Political Turmoil

In light of post-election violence, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari warned police officers against partisanship, following the murder of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, implicating the ruling TMC and specific officers. He alleged police involvement in smuggling, demanding accountability and vigilance from authorities.

Updated: 19-07-2025 20:59 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 20:59 IST
Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued a stark warning to police officers, urging them to remain impartial amidst escalating political violence. His comments come after 57 BJP workers were allegedly killed and thousands displaced following the 2021 assembly elections.

Adhikari highlighted a specific case involving the murder of BJP worker Avijit Sarkar, for which three police officers faced imprisonment. He cautioned IPS officers against taking sides with the ruling TMC, citing past investigations and alleged police misconduct involving smuggling activities as examples of grave concerns.

Furthermore, in a recent development, the CBI's charge sheet named MLA Paresh Paul and others, who have since sought judicial intervention to halt arrests. The situation underscores the intense scrutiny police actions are under amid these politically charged incidents.

