Jamaat-e-Islami's Historic Dhaka Rally: A New Chapter in Bangladeshi Politics

In a remarkable demonstration of political resurgence, Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami successfully held its first-ever solo grand rally in Dhaka, drawing a massive crowd amid a transformed political landscape following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government last year.

Chaired by party chief Shafiqur Rahman, the rally was a platform to highlight the party's role in battling what it calls "fascism" and underscored a commitment to pursuing a just society. Rahman, who fell ill during the event, called for accountability for past politically motivated atrocities and vowed to lead a movement against corruption and extortion.

The party is also advocating for electoral reform through the adoption of a proportional representation system, distancing itself from its former ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. This rally marks a pivotal moment for Jamaat-e-Islami as it seeks to reshape its political influence in Bangladesh.

