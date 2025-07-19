Jamaat-e-Islami's Historic Dhaka Rally: A New Chapter in Bangladeshi Politics
Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami staged its first solo grand rally in Dhaka, marking a significant political moment after the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s government. Led by Shafiqur Rahman, the party emphasized fighting corruption and advocating for a proportional representation election system, gathering support from other Islamist and student-led entities.
- Country:
- Bangladesh
In a remarkable demonstration of political resurgence, Bangladesh's Jamaat-e-Islami successfully held its first-ever solo grand rally in Dhaka, drawing a massive crowd amid a transformed political landscape following the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government last year.
Chaired by party chief Shafiqur Rahman, the rally was a platform to highlight the party's role in battling what it calls "fascism" and underscored a commitment to pursuing a just society. Rahman, who fell ill during the event, called for accountability for past politically motivated atrocities and vowed to lead a movement against corruption and extortion.
The party is also advocating for electoral reform through the adoption of a proportional representation system, distancing itself from its former ally, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party. This rally marks a pivotal moment for Jamaat-e-Islami as it seeks to reshape its political influence in Bangladesh.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CBI searches premises of Pharmacy Council of India chief in corruption case
UP cop suspended on corruption charges, 3 others for negligence of duty
Gujarat Cong seeks probe into MGNREGA, Nal se Jal 'corruption'; submits memorandum to Guv
CBI Cracks Down: Railway Engineer Arrested in Corruption Case, Absconding Fraudster Nabbed
BJP Accuses Congress of Grand Corruption in National Herald Case