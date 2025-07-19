Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Kerala School Electrocution Incident

The tragic death of Mithun, a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at his school in Kerala, has led to a political firestorm. The incident at Thevalakkara Boys High School has prompted accusations between the ruling party and the opposition.

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty claims UDF and BJP are leveraging the tragedy for political gains. Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemns the state's education sector, likening its deterioration to the healthcare system and attributing the boy's death to negligence.

Amidst the political debate, authorities have promised significant financial aid to Mithun's family. The Kerala School Teachers Association, the state electricity board, and the General Education Department have collectively contributed substantial monetary support to assist them during this difficult time. The incident remains a vivid symbol of systemic failures and has heightened scrutiny on public school infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)