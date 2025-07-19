Left Menu

Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Kerala School Electrocution Incident

The tragic electrocution of a 13-year-old student at a Kerala school has triggered political tensions, with allegations from major parties about negligence and poor infrastructure. Minister Sivankutty accuses rivals of exploiting the tragedy for political gain, while significant financial aid is promised to the grieving family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 19-07-2025 22:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 22:12 IST
Tragedy Sparks Political Clash: Kerala School Electrocution Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The tragic death of Mithun, a 13-year-old student who was electrocuted at his school in Kerala, has led to a political firestorm. The incident at Thevalakkara Boys High School has prompted accusations between the ruling party and the opposition.

Kerala's General Education Minister V Sivankutty claims UDF and BJP are leveraging the tragedy for political gains. Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar condemns the state's education sector, likening its deterioration to the healthcare system and attributing the boy's death to negligence.

Amidst the political debate, authorities have promised significant financial aid to Mithun's family. The Kerala School Teachers Association, the state electricity board, and the General Education Department have collectively contributed substantial monetary support to assist them during this difficult time. The incident remains a vivid symbol of systemic failures and has heightened scrutiny on public school infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

