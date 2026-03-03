Left Menu

Ukrainian Military Launches Strategic Strikes on Russian Oil Infrastructure

In January and February, the Ukrainian military targeted and struck 13 Russian oil refineries, depots, and other facilities, according to Ukraine's defence ministry. Over 40 strikes were carried out on Russia's oil and gas sectors and military facilities, highlighting escalating tensions.

Updated: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 18:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Ukrainian military forces have executed strikes targeting key Russian oil infrastructure this year.

The attacks hit 13 oil refineries and depots across Russia, marking a surge in military operations by Ukraine's defense forces.

Ukraine's defence ministry announced more than 40 strikes on critical sectors, reflecting heightened tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

