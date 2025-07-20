Legacy of a Conservative Pioneer: Edwin Feulner's Impact on American Politics

Edwin Feulner, a titan of American conservatism and the visionary founder of the Heritage Foundation, has died at the age of 83. The influential think tank shared news of his passing without disclosing the date or cause of death. Under Feulner's stewardship, Heritage became a bastion for conservative ideas, shaping the political landscape significantly.

Starting in 1973, Feulner set the foundation for what would become a powerful force in the Reagan Revolution and the broader conservative movement. His leadership was recognized by President Ronald Reagan, who awarded him the Presidential Citizens Medal in 1989. Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts recently eulogized Feulner, acknowledging his role in advancing conservative ideals.

Political figures across the spectrum have paid tribute to Feulner's enduring legacy. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell reflected on his contributions to the peaceful end of the Cold War, while House Majority Leader Steve Scalise honored him as a pivotal architect of America's conservative movement. Feulner's work continues to resonate, influencing initiatives like Project 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)