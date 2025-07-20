Left Menu

Remembering Sheila Dikshit: A Legacy of Transformation in Delhi

Congress honored former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary, celebrating her legacy in transforming Delhi. Her son, Sandeep Dikshit, praised her development model. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge highlighted her visionary leadership and impact on the capital's growth. Dikshit served as Chief Minister for 15 years, passing in 2019.

Updated: 20-07-2025 14:03 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:03 IST
Congress workers pay tribute to former Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit on her death anniversary (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, Congress workers paid tribute to the late Sheila Dikshit, former Delhi Chief Minister, on her death anniversary. In an emotional remembrance, her son, Sandeep Dikshit, hailed her transformative development model that set a benchmark for the country during her tenure.

"Though it's been six years since her passing, Sheila Dikshit's legacy as the architect of modern Delhi endures. She was not just my mother but a leader whose contributions to the city's infrastructure are fondly recalled nationwide," Sandeep Dikshit told reporters. Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also lauded Dikshit for her visionary leadership and dedication to urban growth and inclusivity.

Expressing his homage on social media, Kharge noted, "On her death anniversary, we honor Sheila Dikshit, who profoundly transformed Delhi through her progressive policies." The veteran Congress leader, renowned for her three-term administration that modernized Delhi, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the age of 81.

(With inputs from agencies.)

