Congress Demands PM Modi's Clarification on Key National Issues
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address critical issues in the upcoming Parliament session, focusing on defence, foreign policy, electoral structure, and internal security. The Congress highlights concerns over the Pahalgam attack, India's diplomatic stance, Election Commission's integrity, and unresolved unrest in Manipur.
As the monsoon session of Parliament approaches, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide clarity on pressing national issues. Gogoi highlighted the importance of PM Modi addressing Parliament regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and responding to US President Trump's controversial statements about mediating India-Pakistan tensions.
Gogoi emphasized the need for the Prime Minister to outline the government's position on the functioning of the Election Commission, particularly concerning the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. These issues, he said, are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the democratic structure.
The Congress leader also stressed that the government needs to clarify its stance on national defense and foreign policy in light of strategic threats from neighboring countries. With unresolved issues in Manipur and other tensions, Gogoi urged PM Modi to engage meaningfully in the parliamentary session.
