Left Menu

Congress Demands PM Modi's Clarification on Key National Issues

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi urges Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address critical issues in the upcoming Parliament session, focusing on defence, foreign policy, electoral structure, and internal security. The Congress highlights concerns over the Pahalgam attack, India's diplomatic stance, Election Commission's integrity, and unresolved unrest in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-07-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 14:06 IST
Congress Demands PM Modi's Clarification on Key National Issues
Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the monsoon session of Parliament approaches, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide clarity on pressing national issues. Gogoi highlighted the importance of PM Modi addressing Parliament regarding the Pahalgam terror attack and responding to US President Trump's controversial statements about mediating India-Pakistan tensions.

Gogoi emphasized the need for the Prime Minister to outline the government's position on the functioning of the Election Commission, particularly concerning the revision of electoral rolls in Bihar. These issues, he said, are crucial for maintaining the integrity of the democratic structure.

The Congress leader also stressed that the government needs to clarify its stance on national defense and foreign policy in light of strategic threats from neighboring countries. With unresolved issues in Manipur and other tensions, Gogoi urged PM Modi to engage meaningfully in the parliamentary session.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

Supreme Court Petition Demands Consumer 'Right to Know'

 India
2
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
3
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025