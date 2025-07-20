Left Menu

Congress Activists Detained in Statehood Protest

Congress activists in Jammu were detained during a statehood march, marking the second consecutive day police intervened to halt such rallies. Led by PCC President Tariq Hameed Karra and General Secretary G A Mir, activists aimed to submit a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-07-2025 15:22 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 15:22 IST
Congress Activists Detained in Statehood Protest
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant clash between political aspirations and law enforcement, scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday during their march for statehood in Jammu.

This marked the second consecutive day that police have restricted Congress rallies, organized under the slogan 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'. On Saturday, authorities similarly stopped a Congress procession in Srinagar.

Sunday's rally saw hundreds of Congress members, led by Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra and General Secretary G A Mir, gather at Shaheedi Chowk. The goal was a march to Raj Bhawan to present a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but they were met with police barricades and inevitable detention for both Karra and Mir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

Karnataka Deputy CM's Convoy Accident: Five Injured on Expressway

 India
2
BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

BJD to Challenge Odisha's Law Order Troubles in Parliament

 India
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025