Congress Activists Detained in Statehood Protest

In a significant clash between political aspirations and law enforcement, scores of Congress activists were detained on Sunday during their march for statehood in Jammu.

This marked the second consecutive day that police have restricted Congress rallies, organized under the slogan 'Hamari Riyasat Hamara Haq'. On Saturday, authorities similarly stopped a Congress procession in Srinagar.

Sunday's rally saw hundreds of Congress members, led by Pradesh Congress Committee President Tariq Hameed Karra and General Secretary G A Mir, gather at Shaheedi Chowk. The goal was a march to Raj Bhawan to present a memorandum to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, but they were met with police barricades and inevitable detention for both Karra and Mir.

