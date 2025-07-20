Monsoon Session Set for Heated Parliamentary Debates

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, starting Monday, promises a stormy series of debates as the Samajwadi Party (SP) gears up to highlight critical issues, including the Pahalgam terror attack and Milkipur Assembly by-election results. SP leader Akhilesh Yadav has pledged party support, emphasizing the need for government accountability in Pahalgam.

This session, beginning on July 21, follows an online strategy meeting of 24 INDIA bloc parties. Other key topics on the agenda involve the democratic processes in Bihar and the controversial handling of voter lists, which SP MP Awadhesh Prasad decries as harmful to democracy. The party aims to confront the government on these critical matters.

Anticipating robust debates, the government plans to introduce several bills, including amendments in tax laws and sports governance reforms. With a legislative agenda running till August 21, Parliament faces a substantial workload and potential political clashes as these key issues unfold.

