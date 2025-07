Japan's Election Shakes Political Ground as Ruling Coalition Faces Setback

In a pivotal election, Japan's Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his ruling coalition face potential defeat, foreshadowed by exit polls predicting a loss of their majority in the upper house of Japan's Diet.

With voters disillusioned by economic challenges and social issues, including strict immigration policies, a populist wave sweeps across the political landscape, challenging traditional parties and sparking a broader debate about the future direction of Japan.

This political shift emerges amid criticisms of government handling of economic policies and an uptick in xenophobic discourse, leaving voters divided between demands for stability and calls for transformative change.

(With inputs from agencies.)