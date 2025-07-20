Parliament Monsoon Session Sparks Opposition's Demand for Prime Minister's Response
The Congress has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament during the Monsoon session on key issues such as the Pahalgam attack and Trump's ceasefire claims. The opposition seeks clarity on electoral roll revisions in Bihar, defense policies, and regional unrest, especially in Manipur.
In a significant political development, the Congress on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally address pressing issues during the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session. Among the concerns raised are the Pahalgam attack and contentious claims surrounding a ceasefire by former US President Donald Trump.
Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the opportunity for the opposition to question the government on critical matters, including intelligence lapses and foreign policy challenges. Gogoi also highlighted concerns over Bihar's electoral roll revisions, pointing to potential implications for future elections.
Meanwhile, demands have grown for discussions on India's defense and foreign policies amid rising tensions with neighboring countries. The Congress has also accused the PM of neglecting regions like Manipur, calling for transparency and accountability from the government.
