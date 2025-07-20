Left Menu

Parliament Monsoon Session Sparks Opposition's Demand for Prime Minister's Response

The Congress has called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address Parliament during the Monsoon session on key issues such as the Pahalgam attack and Trump's ceasefire claims. The opposition seeks clarity on electoral roll revisions in Bihar, defense policies, and regional unrest, especially in Manipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 18:45 IST
Parliament Monsoon Session Sparks Opposition's Demand for Prime Minister's Response
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political development, the Congress on Sunday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally address pressing issues during the upcoming Parliament Monsoon session. Among the concerns raised are the Pahalgam attack and contentious claims surrounding a ceasefire by former US President Donald Trump.

Deputy Leader Gaurav Gogoi emphasized the opportunity for the opposition to question the government on critical matters, including intelligence lapses and foreign policy challenges. Gogoi also highlighted concerns over Bihar's electoral roll revisions, pointing to potential implications for future elections.

Meanwhile, demands have grown for discussions on India's defense and foreign policies amid rising tensions with neighboring countries. The Congress has also accused the PM of neglecting regions like Manipur, calling for transparency and accountability from the government.

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025