Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa: New Face of SAD in Tarn Taran Bypoll

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa has been announced as the Shiromani Akali Dal candidate for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Joining the SAD from the Azad group, Randhawa will lead the campaign alongside 43 sarpanches and eight municipal councillors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tarntaran | Updated: 20-07-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 19:25 IST
Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa
  • Country:
  • India

Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa has been declared the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate for the impending Tarn Taran assembly bypoll, following the demise of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. The bypoll date remains unannounced.

Randhawa's candidacy was confirmed after she joined SAD, departing the Azad group, and brought along 43 sitting sarpanches, eight municipal councillors, and numerous former sarpanches. Her transition is aimed at benefiting the constituency and the larger Punjab community.

In a political gathering in Jhabal village, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal emphasized unity against external threats to Punjab, accusing AAP of underhanded land deals. These assertions set the stage for a vigorous SAD campaign led by Gulzar Singh Ranike.

