Call for Harmony: Vice President Advocates Civil Political Discourse
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar urged political parties to foster unity and constructive dialogue during the Monsoon session of Parliament. Stressing the importance of respectful discourse, he cautioned against the use of unbecoming language among parliamentarians and emphasized mutual respect to promote meaningful deliberations.
- Country:
- India
On the eve of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the need for amity among political entities to ensure productive debates. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar highlighted concerns over televised acrimony, urging leaders to avoid derogatory language and promote mutual respect.
Dhankhar, serving as the Rajya Sabha chairperson, clarified that suggestions for improvement aren't criticism, advocating for constructive politics. He emphasized how crucial it is for parties to handle disagreements with civility, free from bitterness, to advance the nation's democratic values.
He urged political figures to maintain decorum, both on television and in public discourse, underscoring that such behavior is counterproductive to civilization's essence. Dhankhar concluded by acknowledging differing opinions while insisting on regard for others' views during the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Bolsters Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision: Political Parties React
Political parties relying on caste considerations dangerous for country: SC
Explosive Growth in Income for Unrecognised Political Parties: A 223% Surge
Fuel Switch Fiasco: Air India Crash Sparks Investigative Deliberations