Call for Harmony: Vice President Advocates Civil Political Discourse

On the eve of the Monsoon session of Parliament, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar stressed the need for amity among political entities to ensure productive debates. Addressing Rajya Sabha interns, Dhankhar highlighted concerns over televised acrimony, urging leaders to avoid derogatory language and promote mutual respect.

Dhankhar, serving as the Rajya Sabha chairperson, clarified that suggestions for improvement aren't criticism, advocating for constructive politics. He emphasized how crucial it is for parties to handle disagreements with civility, free from bitterness, to advance the nation's democratic values.

He urged political figures to maintain decorum, both on television and in public discourse, underscoring that such behavior is counterproductive to civilization's essence. Dhankhar concluded by acknowledging differing opinions while insisting on regard for others' views during the session.

