Left Menu

YSRCP's Jagan Reddy Labels Liquor Scam as 'Media Theatrics'

YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fiercely criticized a supposed liquor scam as a 'manufactured narrative', following YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy's arrest. He accused the TDP of using it for political gain and compared it to past corrupt practices under Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu's administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 20-07-2025 21:08 IST
YSRCP's Jagan Reddy Labels Liquor Scam as 'Media Theatrics'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned what he described as a 'manufactured narrative' in an alleged liquor scam case that led to YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy's arrest. He termed the case politically motivated, citing Midhun Reddy's consistent electoral success as the target of a planned political strategy.

Reddy's criticisms were shaped by the actions of the TDP-led NDA government, which he accused of plotting this narrative to veil their own misconduct. The YSRCP chief pointed fingers at Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging he has faced similar accusations but evaded comprehensive legal scrutiny.

Jagan Reddy also asserted that the TDP is undoing YSRCP's previous liquor reforms by reviving corrupt practices such as unlicensed liquor outlets. He pledged that his party would continue to fight for justice and uphold democratic values against TDP's alleged political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025