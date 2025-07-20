YSRCP's Jagan Reddy Labels Liquor Scam as 'Media Theatrics'

YSRCP leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned what he described as a 'manufactured narrative' in an alleged liquor scam case that led to YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy's arrest. He termed the case politically motivated, citing Midhun Reddy's consistent electoral success as the target of a planned political strategy.

Reddy's criticisms were shaped by the actions of the TDP-led NDA government, which he accused of plotting this narrative to veil their own misconduct. The YSRCP chief pointed fingers at Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu, alleging he has faced similar accusations but evaded comprehensive legal scrutiny.

Jagan Reddy also asserted that the TDP is undoing YSRCP's previous liquor reforms by reviving corrupt practices such as unlicensed liquor outlets. He pledged that his party would continue to fight for justice and uphold democratic values against TDP's alleged political machinations.

(With inputs from agencies.)