Mayawati Criticizes BJP's Strategy in Uttarakhand

On Sunday, BSP supremo Mayawati launched a fierce critique of the BJP administration in Uttarakhand, accusing it of engaging in 'narrow selfish politics' under the cloak of religion. She claimed this tactic distracts the public from the government's shortcomings in crucial public interest areas.

Mayawati alleged that the Uttarakhand government, similar to other BJP-governed states, has failed to deliver on promises such as controlling inflation, reducing poverty and unemployment, and addressing fundamental needs like education, healthcare, infrastructure, and utilities.

Highlighting recent controversies, Mayawati noted that Uttarakhand is embroiled in negative discussions regarding politically motivated crimes and poor law enforcement. She emphasized the need for the state to move away from malicious policies and ensure better governance.