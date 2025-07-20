Rajasthan Congress Leader Accuses RSS of Government Influence
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra claims that RSS functionaries are influencing government decisions in the state, alleging their presence in key administrative offices. He criticized the promotion of a 'Gujarat Model', where weak governance flourishes, and voiced concerns over proposed constitutional amendments, particularly the removal of 'secularism' and 'socialism'.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has raised serious allegations against the RSS, claiming their functionaries are deeply embedded within the state's administrative machinery. Speaking at a 'Save the Constitution' rally in Chomu, Dotasra criticized what he described as a dysfunctional 'Gujarat Model', where weak governance is prevalent.
Dotasra alleged that the RSS directs government actions, sidelining elected representatives. He also accused government bodies like the Enforcement Directorate of being weaponized against those who oppose RSS ideologies. "Acts of public interest are neglected while RSS dictates governance," he stated.
Concerns were further highlighted over attempts to amend the Constitution, particularly the potential removal of 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Preamble. Dotasra claimed this is a move towards authoritarianism reminiscent of China's or Russia's laws, something the Congress vows to resist. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks supported this discourse, suggesting certain constitutional terms inserted during the Emergency require re-evaluation.
ALSO READ
Kapil Sibal Challenges Constitutional Validity of Varma Case Inquiry
Telangana BJP Chief Accuses Congress of Misleading Nation on Constitutional Changes
Debate Over 'One Nation, One Election': Judiciary Stirs Constitutional Pot
Babasaheb Ambedkar said we all believe in supremacy of Constitution: CJI Gavai in address to Maharashtra legislature.
Upholding the Constitution: Justice Gavai Reflects on Ambedkar's Vision