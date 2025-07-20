Rajasthan Congress Leader Accuses RSS of Government Influence

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra has raised serious allegations against the RSS, claiming their functionaries are deeply embedded within the state's administrative machinery. Speaking at a 'Save the Constitution' rally in Chomu, Dotasra criticized what he described as a dysfunctional 'Gujarat Model', where weak governance is prevalent.

Dotasra alleged that the RSS directs government actions, sidelining elected representatives. He also accused government bodies like the Enforcement Directorate of being weaponized against those who oppose RSS ideologies. "Acts of public interest are neglected while RSS dictates governance," he stated.

Concerns were further highlighted over attempts to amend the Constitution, particularly the potential removal of 'socialism' and 'secularism' from the Preamble. Dotasra claimed this is a move towards authoritarianism reminiscent of China's or Russia's laws, something the Congress vows to resist. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's remarks supported this discourse, suggesting certain constitutional terms inserted during the Emergency require re-evaluation.