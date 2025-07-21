Left Menu

Japanese Premier Faces Political Turmoil Amid Election Defeats

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, lost control of the upper house in a Sunday election. This further weakens Ishiba's hold on power, following a previous loss in the lower house. The elections ignited pressure and calls for leadership changes amid critical U.S. tariff negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 06:08 IST
Japanese Premier Faces Political Turmoil Amid Election Defeats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Japan's ruling coalition suffered a setback in Sunday's election by losing control of the upper house. This further weakened Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's political grip, even as he plans to remain the party leader amidst ongoing tariff negotiations with the U.S. Despite not directly threatening his administration, the election result adds to the pressure on Ishiba, especially following the previous lower house loss in October.

The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and coalition ally Komeito secured 47 seats, falling short of a majority in the 248-seat chamber. This lackluster performance, the worst in 15 years, leaves Ishiba vulnerable to no-confidence motions and internal calls for a shift in leadership. Ishiba solemnly acknowledged the tough outcome and emphasized the importance of not jeopardizing crucial trade talks with the U.S.

The opposition capitalized on public discontent over rising consumer prices, promoting tax cuts and welfare enhancements. Analysts predict the LDP must compromise with opposition parties to pass policies, which could unsettle investor confidence. The emergence of the far-right Sanseito party, advocating controversial immigration policies, further adds to Japan's evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

Congress Backs Impeachment of Judge Amid Support from INDIA Bloc

 India
2
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart devices, smarter defenses: A new approach to IoT cybersecurity

AI accelerates solar innovation, but at what carbon cost?

Biased AI models undercut inclusive biodiversity learning

From miscommunication to mistrust: Why human-AI relations may turn hostile

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025