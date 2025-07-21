Japan's Political Shifts: Coalition Loses Majority Amidst Rising Populism

Japan's ruling coalition, led by Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, faced a significant setback as it failed to secure a majority in the 248-seat upper house during the crucial parliamentary election. The coalition, comprising Ishiba's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and its junior partner Komeito, needed 50 additional seats beyond the 75 it held to maintain a majority.

The outcome left the coalition with just 47 seats, a blow that adds to its previous loss in the lower house, significantly impacting Japan's political landscape. Ishiba acknowledged the uphill battle ahead, citing the need to address challenges such as U.S. tariff threats, while facing potential pressure from within his party to seek new alliances.

Economic concerns continue to frustrate voters, driven by soaring prices and stagnant incomes. Meanwhile, the rise of right-wing populism and xenophobic rhetoric has alarmed many. The opposition remains fractured, complicating any efforts to present a unified front against the ruling coalition. Nevertheless, Japan finds itself at a crossroads, weighing stability against a potential shift towards change.