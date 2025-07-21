Rajya Sabha Monsoon Session: Oaths, Tributes, and Birthday Greetings

The Monsoon Session of the Rajya Sabha commenced with a solemn and ceremonial start as five members, including three nominated ones, took their oaths of office. This ritual marked the beginning of a day filled with remembrance and celebration in the parliamentary calendar.

The House took a moment to honor the lives lost in recent tragedies. Members expressed their condolences to the victims of the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad, commemorating the affected families and communities.

In addition, birthday greetings were extended to influential political figures such as Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, alongside Laxmikant Bajpai, Rajeev Shukla, and Sangeeta Yadav, while tributes were paid to notable former members who have passed, including C Perumal and K Kasturirangan.

