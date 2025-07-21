Left Menu

Operation Sindoor Sparks Tension in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha was adjourned twice amid opposition demands to discuss Operation Sindoor on the first day of the Monsoon session. Despite assurances from Defense and Parliamentary Affairs ministers to address all issues, opposition protests persisted, delaying the session's proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 12:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lok Sabha faced multiple disruptions today as opposition parties demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor during the initial session of the Monsoon period. The operation involves Indian armed forces' actions against Pakistan.

Amidst the chaos, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to present their demands during the scheduled Business Advisory Committee meeting at 2:30 PM. Both he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the government was prepared to discuss any issue accepted by the Speaker.

Despite these assurances, opposition members, led by the Congress, continued their protests, prompting multiple adjournments by the chair as calls for civility and adherence to protocol went unheeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)

