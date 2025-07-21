Operation Sindoor Sparks Tension in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha faced multiple disruptions today as opposition parties demanded an immediate discussion on Operation Sindoor during the initial session of the Monsoon period. The operation involves Indian armed forces' actions against Pakistan.

Amidst the chaos, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju urged the opposition to present their demands during the scheduled Business Advisory Committee meeting at 2:30 PM. Both he and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh assured that the government was prepared to discuss any issue accepted by the Speaker.

Despite these assurances, opposition members, led by the Congress, continued their protests, prompting multiple adjournments by the chair as calls for civility and adherence to protocol went unheeded.

(With inputs from agencies.)