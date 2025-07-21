A Storm Brews Over a Mobile Game: NCP's Internal Turbulence
The NCP finds itself in a controversy as Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught on video playing a mobile game during a legislative session. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare assured the media that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will address the issue. The video incited protests and clashes within the party's ranks.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:53 IST
- India
A video showing Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing a mobile game during a legislative session has sparked significant controversy. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare stated that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will take action after examining the matter.
The contentious video, which surfaced on social media, led to protests by Chhava Sanghatna members, resulting in physical altercations with NCP workers during a press conference in Latur.
Despite the heated circumstances, Tatkare emphasized the party's commitment to non-violence and acknowledged the demands of the protesting workers without acquiescing to aggressive tactics.
