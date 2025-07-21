Left Menu

A Storm Brews Over a Mobile Game: NCP's Internal Turbulence

The NCP finds itself in a controversy as Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate was caught on video playing a mobile game during a legislative session. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare assured the media that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will address the issue. The video incited protests and clashes within the party's ranks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 21-07-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 13:53 IST
A Storm Brews Over a Mobile Game: NCP's Internal Turbulence
  • Country:
  • India

A video showing Maharashtra's Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate allegedly playing a mobile game during a legislative session has sparked significant controversy. NCP leader Sunil Tatkare stated that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will take action after examining the matter.

The contentious video, which surfaced on social media, led to protests by Chhava Sanghatna members, resulting in physical altercations with NCP workers during a press conference in Latur.

Despite the heated circumstances, Tatkare emphasized the party's commitment to non-violence and acknowledged the demands of the protesting workers without acquiescing to aggressive tactics.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025