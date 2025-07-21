Lok Sabha Condemns Terrorism and Mourns National Tragedies

In a solemn session on Monday, the Lok Sabha demonstrated a unified stance against terrorism, expressing zero tolerance following a heinous attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead. Speaker Om Birla emphasized the act was not only an assault on India but on global peace.

Further addressing the body's grief, Birla mentioned the tragic Air India crash in Ahmedabad that claimed 260 lives, including prominent figures like former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Lok Sabha conveyed its deepest sympathies to the bereaved families.

In addition to these tragedies, the Lok Sabha mourned victims of recent natural disasters, including heavy rains, floods, and landslides affecting various parts of India. The session was a poignant reminder of the multiple challenges the nation faces.

(With inputs from agencies.)