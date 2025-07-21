Navigating Tensions: China-EU Diplomatic Summit Amid Global Trade Challenges

China will host a top-level summit this week with the European Union in Beijing, commemorating 50 years of diplomatic ties amid global trade uncertainties. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa are set to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, announced China's foreign ministry on Monday.

Concurrent with global trade frictions, Chinese Premier Li Qiang will co-chair the 25th China-EU summit alongside EU leaders. The meeting presents an opportunity for China to strengthen economic and political connections with the EU as a safeguard amid its unpredictable relationship with the United States.

Relations between the EU and China have been strained since 2021, following EU sanctions on Chinese officials related to human rights concerns, prompting retaliatory actions from Beijing. Diplomatic ties have been further strained by various trade disputes over issues such as electric vehicles and rare earths.

