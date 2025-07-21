Left Menu

Goa Assembly Honors PM Modi and Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor Success

The Goa assembly passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's armed forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. This operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan, following an April attack. The assembly also mourned former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's death in a plane crash.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:32 IST
Goa Assembly Honors PM Modi and Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor Success
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Goa assembly marked the opening of its Monsoon session by unanimously adopting a resolution to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the triumph of Operation Sindoor.

Initiated on May 7 as retribution for an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor inflicted significant damage on terror infrastructure situated in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. The operation concluded successfully with both countries agreeing to cease hostilities by May 10.

In somber proceedings, the House also extended condolences for the demise of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, who tragically perished in a plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad. This Monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to conclude on August 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025