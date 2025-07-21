Goa Assembly Honors PM Modi and Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor Success
The Goa assembly passed a resolution congratulating Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India's armed forces for the successful Operation Sindoor. This operation targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan, following an April attack. The assembly also mourned former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's death in a plane crash.
- Country:
- India
The Goa assembly marked the opening of its Monsoon session by unanimously adopting a resolution to commend Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for the triumph of Operation Sindoor.
Initiated on May 7 as retribution for an April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Operation Sindoor inflicted significant damage on terror infrastructure situated in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan. The operation concluded successfully with both countries agreeing to cease hostilities by May 10.
In somber proceedings, the House also extended condolences for the demise of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, who tragically perished in a plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad. This Monsoon session of the assembly is scheduled to conclude on August 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
