Left Menu

EU and U.S.: Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Threats

The European Union is considering wider counter-measures against the United States amid stalled trade talks. The EU may use an 'anti-coercion' instrument to target U.S. services and sectors due to tariff threats from President Trump. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic has reported difficult negotiations with U.S. counterparts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:58 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:58 IST
EU and U.S.: Trade Tensions Escalate Amid Tariff Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is intensifying its consideration of counter-measures against the United States as strained trade negotiations show little promise of resolution, according to EU diplomats.

A growing number of EU nations, including Germany, are now contemplating the use of comprehensive 'anti-coercion' measures, which would enable the bloc to target U.S. services and other sectors in lieu of a favorable trade deal. Previously, the EU appeared on a path to an agreement wherein a 10% U.S. tariff on most exports would remain with some concessions, but aspirations dimmed after President Donald Trump threatened a potential 30% tariff by August 1.

Following negotiations between EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic and U.S. officials in Washington, where conflicting solutions were presented, no clear path has emerged. Prospects of alleviating existing tariffs on steel, aluminum, cars, and car parts seem limited, and the 'nuclear option' of using the EU's anti-coercion instrument gains consideration. This comes as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen emphasizes that such measures are reserved for extraordinary situations.

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025