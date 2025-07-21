Clash Over Discussion in Lok Sabha on National Security
Government has agreed to a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha. The opposition wants the debate this week, but it will likely occur next week due to PM Modi's foreign visit. Opposition calls for the presence of key ministers.
In a significant parliamentary maneuver, the government has consented to a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha. This discussion is expected to take place next week, inviting mixed reactions from the opposition.
A Business Advisory Committee meeting revealed government representatives pointing out PM Modi's upcoming foreign visit, suggesting that holding the debate during his presence in the House would be feasible only from next week. This stance has been met with resistance from the opposition, who are demanding an immediate discourse.
Further contention arises as opposition members insist on the attendance of both the home and defense ministers. They also propose additional debates addressing electoral roll revisions in Bihar and unrest in Manipur, amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
