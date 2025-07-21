Left Menu

Clash Over Discussion in Lok Sabha on National Security

Government has agreed to a 16-hour discussion on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha. The opposition wants the debate this week, but it will likely occur next week due to PM Modi's foreign visit. Opposition calls for the presence of key ministers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2025 15:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 15:59 IST
Clash Over Discussion in Lok Sabha on National Security
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant parliamentary maneuver, the government has consented to a 16-hour debate on Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack in the Lok Sabha. This discussion is expected to take place next week, inviting mixed reactions from the opposition.

A Business Advisory Committee meeting revealed government representatives pointing out PM Modi's upcoming foreign visit, suggesting that holding the debate during his presence in the House would be feasible only from next week. This stance has been met with resistance from the opposition, who are demanding an immediate discourse.

Further contention arises as opposition members insist on the attendance of both the home and defense ministers. They also propose additional debates addressing electoral roll revisions in Bihar and unrest in Manipur, amid the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
2
Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

Ashim Kumar Ghosh Sworn In as Haryana Governor

 India
3
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India
4
Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

Kashmir Conflict: Lone's Political Shift Sparks Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025