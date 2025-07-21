Political Tensions Surge in West Bengal Over Electoral Roll Revisions

In a significant political move, Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has called for a special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state. The demand mirrors a similar exercise underway in Bihar and aims to address the issue of illegal voters.

During a rally in north Bengal, Adhikari reassured both Hindu refugees from Bangladesh and Indian Muslims of their safety, amidst claims by the ruling TMC that the minority community might be targeted. He made it clear, however, that illegal immigrants, specifically Rohingya or Bangladeshi Muslims, would not be included in the voter lists.

The push for electoral roll changes comes as Adhikari criticizes the state government for high unemployment rates and insufficient protection for women. Allegations of inadequate healthcare facilities in north Bengal and issues facing tea garden workers also featured in his critique of the current administration.