Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission with Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
Rahul Gandhi accuses India's Election Commission of enabling electoral fraud in Karnataka, equipped with definitive proof. Highlighting potential systemic issues, Gandhi insists on revealing evidence to the public. His accusations follow findings of missing voters during an electoral roll revision in Bihar, sparking protests from the opposition.
- Country:
- India
In a bold accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged the Election Commission of India with complicity in election fraud, asserting his party possesses 'concrete 100 percent proof' of malpractice occurring within a Karnataka constituency.
Addressing the media, Gandhi criticized the Commission for failing in its duties and hinted at widespread electoral irregularities, citing dramatic discrepancies in voter additions in various constituencies. While discussing the electoral roll revision in Bihar, he highlighted the absence of over 52 lakh voters from their registered addresses, intensifying his claims.
Gandhi's allegations have fueled debates in Parliament, with opposition parties vehemently opposing the Special Intensive Revision, claiming it aims to disenfranchise voters ahead of upcoming elections. The Congress party insists on revealing their gathered evidence, challenging the Commission's credibility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Leadership Tensions Stir Karnataka's Political Landscape
INDIA Bloc Protests Trigger Bihar Bandh Over Voter List Revision
Rahul Gandhi Leads Protests Amidst Electoral Roll Controversy in Bihar
Bihar Bandh: INDIA Bloc Fights Voter Roll Changes Amid BJP Criticism
Poll commissioners, nominated by BJP, want to steal Bihar youths' votes through special intensive revision of electoral rolls: Rahul.