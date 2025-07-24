Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission with Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

Rahul Gandhi accuses India's Election Commission of enabling electoral fraud in Karnataka, equipped with definitive proof. Highlighting potential systemic issues, Gandhi insists on revealing evidence to the public. His accusations follow findings of missing voters during an electoral roll revision in Bihar, sparking protests from the opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 13:40 IST
Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission with Allegations of Electoral Misconduct
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged the Election Commission of India with complicity in election fraud, asserting his party possesses 'concrete 100 percent proof' of malpractice occurring within a Karnataka constituency.

Addressing the media, Gandhi criticized the Commission for failing in its duties and hinted at widespread electoral irregularities, citing dramatic discrepancies in voter additions in various constituencies. While discussing the electoral roll revision in Bihar, he highlighted the absence of over 52 lakh voters from their registered addresses, intensifying his claims.

Gandhi's allegations have fueled debates in Parliament, with opposition parties vehemently opposing the Special Intensive Revision, claiming it aims to disenfranchise voters ahead of upcoming elections. The Congress party insists on revealing their gathered evidence, challenging the Commission's credibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025