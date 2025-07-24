Rahul Gandhi Challenges Election Commission with Allegations of Electoral Misconduct

In a bold accusation, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has charged the Election Commission of India with complicity in election fraud, asserting his party possesses 'concrete 100 percent proof' of malpractice occurring within a Karnataka constituency.

Addressing the media, Gandhi criticized the Commission for failing in its duties and hinted at widespread electoral irregularities, citing dramatic discrepancies in voter additions in various constituencies. While discussing the electoral roll revision in Bihar, he highlighted the absence of over 52 lakh voters from their registered addresses, intensifying his claims.

Gandhi's allegations have fueled debates in Parliament, with opposition parties vehemently opposing the Special Intensive Revision, claiming it aims to disenfranchise voters ahead of upcoming elections. The Congress party insists on revealing their gathered evidence, challenging the Commission's credibility.

