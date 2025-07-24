Political Turmoil Over Election Commission's Revision in Bihar Intensifies

In the midst of mounting controversy over the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq has voiced strong opposition, calling for an immediate halt to the proceedings. Barq, speaking to ANI, labeled the exercise as unconstitutional and noted the collective protest from the entire opposition against the revision process.

Barq articulated concerns that the erosion of voting rights could undermine the legitimacy of India's democratic system and questioned how a government could remain representative if the public's right to vote is compromised. This sentiment is echoed across the opposition, united against what they perceive as an infringement on democratic rights.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, has warned that the opposition might choose to boycott the upcoming Bihar elections unless the revision is stopped. He raised alarms over the deletion of substantial numbers from the voting rolls and criticized the timing and motives behind the revision, suggesting a repeat of past electoral deceptions. Amidst these developments, the opposition has steadily ramped up their protests, staging demonstrations outside the Bihar Assembly and in Parliament, underlining their firm stance.

