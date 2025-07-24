Left Menu

Currency Markets React to Trade Talks as Yen Rides High

The dollar saw gains against the euro, attributed to successful U.S. trade negotiations, but showed mixed results against the yen. The yen's strength is supported by a trade deal with Washington and optimistic rate hike prospects. Meanwhile, ECB monetary policy updates and potential tariff implementations loom over the eurozone.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-07-2025 16:56 IST | Created: 24-07-2025 16:56 IST
Currency Markets React to Trade Talks as Yen Rides High
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The dollar experienced a modest appreciation against the euro on Thursday, bolstered by progress in U.S. trade discussions with key partners. However, its performance against the yen was mixed. The yen's rise is attributed to expectations for possible interest rate hikes, coupled with assurances from the Japanese central bank regarding a U.S. trade agreement easing economic uncertainty.

Market analysts anticipate challenges for the yen due to Japan's upcoming upper house election, with potential political upheavals expected. Meanwhile, the European Union is poised to confirm a broad 15% tariff on its goods, aligning with analysts' predictions. Attention is now turning to the forthcoming European Central Bank policy meeting.

In economic data, France showed vulnerability amid budget cut talks, while Germany reported marginal growth. Despite current calm in hard economic statistics, experts like Mohit Kumar from Jefferies warn that the impact of trade tariffs could emerge in the coming months. Nonetheless, risk assets surged, reflecting relief from fears of a global trade war-induced economic downturn.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

Tragic Electroshock Incident Jolts Kanwariya Procession in Rajasthan

 India
2
Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

Ministry of Steel to Hold Open House on SIMS, QCOs & NOCs for Steel Imports

 India
3
Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

Harmanpreet Kaur's Heroics Propel India Women to ODI Series Victory

 Global
4
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in policymaking: When and how governments should use algorithmic insight

False Certainty? AI chatbots act confident even when clueless

From tweets to trends: How LLMs are shaping public health intelligence from digital traces

Digital propaganda threatens cognitive freedom in today's hyperconnected world

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025