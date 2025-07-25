Operation Sindoor: India's Firm Stand Against Cross-Border Terror

The Indian government has firmly denied allegations that Operation Sindoor was initiated under international influence. In response to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh clarified that the operation was a response to a severe cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam designed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralize threats.

MP Suman questioned if the operation stemmed from international pressure. MoS Singh emphasized, "Operation Sindoor was launched in reaction to an appalling terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored militants." He reiterated that the mission aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and preempt terrorist incursions into Indian territory.

The government stressed that India's measures were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with Pakistan's retaliatory attacks met by a decisive response from Indian forces. Pakistani attempts to target civilian and military sites were countered robustly. A ceasefire was later requested by Pakistan's military leadership, which India agreed to.

The opposition INDIA bloc persists in demanding a parliamentary discussion on both Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror assault, causing significant disruptions during the Monsoon Session. With proceedings frequently halted, key national issues remain at the forefront of legislative debate as the session continues.