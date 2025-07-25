Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Firm Stand Against Cross-Border Terror

The Indian government denies international pressure influenced Operation Sindoor, asserting it was a response to a terror attack in Pahalgam. Focused on dismantling terrorist infrastructure, India delivered a strong military response to Pakistan's provocations as Parliament's Monsoon Session faces disruptions over national security discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 12:35 IST
Operation Sindoor: India's Firm Stand Against Cross-Border Terror
Representative Image (Photo/X @adgpi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government has firmly denied allegations that Operation Sindoor was initiated under international influence. In response to a query from Samajwadi Party MP Ramji Lal Suman, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh clarified that the operation was a response to a severe cross-border terrorist attack in Pahalgam designed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and neutralize threats.

MP Suman questioned if the operation stemmed from international pressure. MoS Singh emphasized, "Operation Sindoor was launched in reaction to an appalling terror attack by Pakistan-sponsored militants." He reiterated that the mission aimed to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and preempt terrorist incursions into Indian territory.

The government stressed that India's measures were "focused, measured, and non-escalatory," with Pakistan's retaliatory attacks met by a decisive response from Indian forces. Pakistani attempts to target civilian and military sites were countered robustly. A ceasefire was later requested by Pakistan's military leadership, which India agreed to.

The opposition INDIA bloc persists in demanding a parliamentary discussion on both Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror assault, causing significant disruptions during the Monsoon Session. With proceedings frequently halted, key national issues remain at the forefront of legislative debate as the session continues.

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025