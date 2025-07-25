Left Menu

Bihar Opposition Accuses BJP-JD(U) of Voter Roll Conspiracy

The Opposition in Bihar, led by Rabri Devi, protests against the state's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, alleging voter disenfranchisement. Rabri claims a conspiracy to assassinate RJD's Tejashwi Yadav. Tensions heighten ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, while Parliament witnesses frequent disruptions over the issue.

25-07-2025
RJD leader Rabri Devi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
The Bihar Opposition, spearheaded by RJD leader Rabri Devi, escalated its protest outside the Legislative Assembly on Friday. The protest targets the state government's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with Rabri Devi alleging a plot to assassinate RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav by the ruling BJP-JD(U) coalition.

Rabri Devi voiced concerns about millions potentially losing voting rights, especially marginalized groups, due to document requirements. Despite these claims, the Election Commission of India stated the revision is a standard, court-monitored process, covering 99% of eligible voters. Tensions rise as Bihar Assembly elections loom later this year.

Meanwhile, Parliament has been in turmoil since July 21, with frequent adjournments. Protests have erupted at Parliament's Makar Dwar, led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and INDIA bloc leaders, opposing the Bihar SIR. Demonstrators criticize the move as an 'attack on democracy,' intensifying efforts to challenge the BJP-led NDA in upcoming elections.

