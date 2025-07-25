Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Impeachment: Boost for Sara Duterte's 2028 Ambitions

Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte's impeachment was ruled unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, boosting her potential 2028 presidential run. The initial complaint, alleging misuse of funds and death threats, was dismissed. Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, claims the impeachment was politically motivated amidst tensions with President Marcos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:28 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Impeachment: Boost for Sara Duterte's 2028 Ambitions
Sara Duterte

In a significant legal win, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte secured a Supreme Court judgment on Friday, declaring the impeachment complaint against her as unconstitutional. This development is poised to have far-reaching implications for Duterte's political career.

The impeachment complaint, passed by the Philippines' lower house in February, accused Duterte of financial misconduct and issuing death threats. Despite the seriousness of these allegations, the court maintained that the charges were not absolved, merely that the impeachment process was flawed.

This court decision could significantly bolster Duterte's prospects for the 2028 presidential race. Her candidacy is timely, as current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is ineligible to run again due to the single-term limit. Duterte's ties to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, embroiled in international legal battles over his anti-drug campaign, add complexity to the political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

Accidental Gunshot: J&K Head Constable Injured

 India
2
EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

EU's Stance on Trade Reciprocity with China

 China
3
Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine civilians and injured 14 others, reports AP.

Thailand's army says armed clashes with Cambodia have killed at least nine c...

 Global
4
Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

Report Challenges Accusations Against Hamas in Aid Theft Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hospitals turn to AI chatbots for patient messages: Empathetic, efficient but potentially dangerous

Biogas breakthrough could transform global waste into fuel goldmine

De-globalisation and supply chain efficiency crucial to value chain resilience

Digital finance fuels high-quality growth, if infrastructure is in place

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025