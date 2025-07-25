Supreme Court Dismisses Impeachment: Boost for Sara Duterte's 2028 Ambitions

In a significant legal win, Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte secured a Supreme Court judgment on Friday, declaring the impeachment complaint against her as unconstitutional. This development is poised to have far-reaching implications for Duterte's political career.

The impeachment complaint, passed by the Philippines' lower house in February, accused Duterte of financial misconduct and issuing death threats. Despite the seriousness of these allegations, the court maintained that the charges were not absolved, merely that the impeachment process was flawed.

This court decision could significantly bolster Duterte's prospects for the 2028 presidential race. Her candidacy is timely, as current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is ineligible to run again due to the single-term limit. Duterte's ties to her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, embroiled in international legal battles over his anti-drug campaign, add complexity to the political landscape.

