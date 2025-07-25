Dimple Yadav Slams Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission of India, accusing it of lacking transparency and serving the Central government's interests in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. She claims this exercise aims to influence approximately 50 lakh voters.

The controversy has heightened tensions within the Indian Parliament, leading to adjournments and protests. Opposition MPs rallied against the Election Commission's actions, calling it a misuse of power and a threat to democracy, especially with upcoming elections.

The situation intensified as proceedings were halted in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha amid continuous sloganeering. The opposition remains steadfast, with leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi participating in protests, demanding an immediate review of the SIR process.

(With inputs from agencies.)