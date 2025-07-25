Left Menu

Dimple Yadav Slams Election Commission's Voter Roll Revision in Bihar

Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav accuses India's Election Commission of lacking transparency and favoring the government in revising Bihar's voter rolls, claiming it impacts 50 lakh voters. Amid Opposition protests, parliamentary proceedings face adjournments and disruptions as MPs demand immediate discussion on the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-07-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 25-07-2025 13:50 IST
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav has launched a scathing critique of the Election Commission of India, accusing it of lacking transparency and serving the Central government's interests in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Bihar's electoral rolls. She claims this exercise aims to influence approximately 50 lakh voters.

The controversy has heightened tensions within the Indian Parliament, leading to adjournments and protests. Opposition MPs rallied against the Election Commission's actions, calling it a misuse of power and a threat to democracy, especially with upcoming elections.

The situation intensified as proceedings were halted in both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha amid continuous sloganeering. The opposition remains steadfast, with leaders like Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi participating in protests, demanding an immediate review of the SIR process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

