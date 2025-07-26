Trump's Scottish Sojourn Stirs Protests Amid Epstein Controversy

U.S. President Donald Trump maintained a low profile at his Scottish golf course ahead of meetings with British and European leaders, amidst domestic scrutiny regarding his connections to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Upon arriving on Friday, Trump faced protests in Scotland, with demonstrators in Edinburgh asserting their dissent through placards proclaiming, "NOT MY PRESIDENT."

Trump declared his intention to visit his golf properties in Scotland and meet with leaders including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Deflecting inquiries about Epstein, Trump urged reporters to prioritize other significant issues, touting an unprecedented presidential success over the past six months. Golfing privately on Saturday, Trump avoided public events with fortified security measures in place.

Protests against Trump's presence extended beyond his golf outings, with demonstrators convening outside the U.S. consulate in Edinburgh. Concerns ranged from Trump's perceived erosion of democratic principles to his policies on Gaza and immigration. As Trump prepared to unveil a new golf course named after his mother, dissenters criticized the move as leveraging political clout for personal gain.

