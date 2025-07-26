Desperate Search for Missing Harmandeep Singh in Italy

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla met with the family of Harmandeep Singh, who has been missing in Italy for the last four days.

The young man vanished on July 22 after leaving a dairy farm in Pontinia. Authorities in Italy, along with the Indian Embassy, are conducting a thorough search.

Aujla assured Harmandeep's father, Kabal Singh, that every effort is being made to find him. Despite the uncertainty, the family anticipates his safe return soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)