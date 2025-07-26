Left Menu

Desperate Search for Missing Harmandeep Singh in Italy

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla is working tirelessly with authorities to locate Harmandeep Singh, missing in Italy for four days. Harmandeep disappeared on July 22 while returning home from a dairy farm in Pontinia. The Indian Embassy and local police are actively involved in the investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amritsar | Updated: 26-07-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2025 23:05 IST
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla met with the family of Harmandeep Singh, who has been missing in Italy for the last four days.

The young man vanished on July 22 after leaving a dairy farm in Pontinia. Authorities in Italy, along with the Indian Embassy, are conducting a thorough search.

Aujla assured Harmandeep's father, Kabal Singh, that every effort is being made to find him. Despite the uncertainty, the family anticipates his safe return soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

